Wax Tailor fills the Old Rock House By Any Beats Necessary

Monday nights can often present a challenge for touring musicians, but it didn't take Wax Tailor more than 30 seconds of beat juggling, scratches and a drop to fill the front room at the Old Rock House. A night of hip-hop, breaks and entrancing grooves, powered by veterans of the mixer and microphone.

The music started just a half hour after the doors opened with Dirty Art Club, a one man act out of Charlotte, NC that was incredibly well suited in mood and style. Running off a laptop, a mixer and presumably an MPC that was not visible from the venue floor, his music was instrumentally focused, building from samples and using both digital and analog means to add live produced drums, effects and other gentle DJ touches. Largely down tempo, the set included elements of soul, funk, jazz and hip-hop with a largely ambient backing. While his live show didn't draw the people to the floor, his music connected with the crowd, evidenced by a constant murmur of people confirming his name and promptly adding Dirty Art Club to their favorite streaming and social media applications on their phones.

The floor did not remain empty for long, as the lights cued a flash flood of eager fans to the stage front. With a flurry of veteran DJ scratches, Jean Cristophe ("JC") la Saout, the man at the heart of the Wax Tailor empire, immediately commanded the collective attention of the room. The stage was set with an array of lights in both LED strips and active spot lights on either side of JC's DJ table, remaining a constant element of the show. Per the usual Wax Tailor set-up, a graphic display was also involved, featuring a combination of video clips and animations that accompany each track, sometimes from official videos, but often catered directly to the live show.

After the roughly freestyle intro, the show immediately began to feature tracks from "By Any Beats Necessary," Wax Tailor's most recent full-length release. JC played an incredibly active role as a DJ, constantly scratching, mixing and juggling both overlying samples and the main production itself, creating a distinctly different experience between the album versions of his tracks and the live performance he delivered. While many of the transitions were mixed from one song to the next, la Saout is hardly shy on the microphone himself, pumping up the crowd and divulging a bit of his comical personality through a thick, but playful Parisian accent throughout the night. In addition to handling the playlist, the night included a number of excursions into the DJ world, highlighted by a late set segment that blended a handful of Wax Tailor's instrumental tracks in a fast paced demonstration of la Saout's abilities on the mixer.

JC was joined by two of the most endeared artists throughout the entire Wax Tailor discography, vocalist Charlotte Savary and emcee Mattic. A fellow Parisian and featured artist on every Wax Tailor LP to date, Savary was the first to join JC on stage, taking the microphone for single tracks at a time. While her appearances often highlighted her own contributions such as "Bleed Away," her first performance of the night, she also adopted the verses of other featured vocalists from the albums, brilliantly able to respectfully cover another artist while remaining true to her own style. Many of her performances had dark and dismal moods, perfect for the sultry cries of the lyrics she delivered. While there were no weak moments, Savary was simply mesmerizing in her late set performance of "Dragon Chasers," a vocal heavy selection from the 2009 release "In the Mood for Life."

It may be difficult to accurately pinpoint the genre of Wax Tailor's music, but with JC's furious DJ skills, and constant use of breakbeats and samples, the addition of a skilled emcee achieves the classic hip-hop formula to a T. Like the opening act, Daryl "Wolfgang" Parks is a native of Charlotte, NC, but has since found a new home in Le Havre, France with his wife Marina, who is a featured cellist in the Wax Tailor family. Known as Mattic, the veteran serves as a prototypical emcee, commanding the crowd with his stage presence in addition to his manicured lyrical delivery. Like Savary, Mattic joined JC on stage for several songs highlighting his own verses as well as covering other emcee's contributions, often taking a number of simple liberties to make the verses his own. He had his chance to shine early in the show when he joined la Saout in a medley of classic hip-hop tracks, cut and mixed seamlessly in both lyrics and production.

While the set featured songs across the Wax Tailor discography, the tracks of "By Any Beats Necessary" were strongly represented throughout the night. After the initial DJ display, "Clock Tick" started the night's selections to set the mood for the new album. Mixing both the old and new, the set list also took the crowd on a journey through waves of bouncing high energy and swaying hypnotic grooves. As the night concluded, JC expressed his gratitude to the crowd and offered them one of his earliest and most performed tracks, his wistful incarnation of the standard "Que Sera," which would have served as a beautiful closing number had there not been five minutes remaining. La Soaut and Mattic teamed up one final time to end the night with a party, a wild medley of Wax Tailor favorites, blended smoothly together by the chemistry of the two performers.

