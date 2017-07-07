Midyear 2017: KDHX Top Album Spins

Just passed the halfway mark of 2017, we take a look back at the new albums and EPs heard most this year on KDHX. The ever-popular annual St. Louis Blues Society compilation '16 in 16' stands tall by a huge margin featuring St. Louis' latest and hottest blues acts like Gene Jackson, Tommy Halloran, David Dee, Little Rachel, Tom Hall, The Fab Foehners, Sweetie & The Toothaches and plenty of others. Fresh albums from longstanding KDHX staples Chuck Prophet and The New Pornographers tie as the second most-spun records with St. Louis' Beth Bombara close behind. The list goes on with plenty of KDHX staples and new surprises of 2017 keeping the St. Louis airwaves lively. Also be sure to check out all of the DJ-selected Top Tens of 2017 (so far) for more great new releases KDHX DJs are excited to share.