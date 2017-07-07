Listen Live

Midyear 2017: KDHX Top Album Spins

Just passed the halfway mark of 2017, we take a look back at the new albums and EPs heard most this year on KDHX. The ever-popular annual St. Louis Blues Society compilation '16 in 16' stands tall by a huge margin featuring St. Louis' latest and hottest blues acts like Gene Jackson, Tommy Halloran, David Dee, Little Rachel, Tom Hall, The Fab Foehners, Sweetie & The Toothaches and plenty of others. Fresh albums from longstanding KDHX staples Chuck Prophet and The New Pornographers tie as the second most-spun records with St. Louis' Beth Bombara close behind. The list goes on with plenty of KDHX staples and new surprises of 2017 keeping the St. Louis airwaves lively. Also be sure to check out all of the DJ-selected Top Tens of 2017 (so far) for more great new releases KDHX DJs are excited to share. 

  SPINS   ARTIST ALBUM LABEL
113 Various Artists 16 in 16 St. Louis Blues Society
60 Chuck Prophet Bobby Fuller Died for Your Sins Yep Roc
60 The New Pornographers Whiteout Conditions Concord
58 Beth Bombara Map & No Direction Lemp Electric
52 Robyn Hitchcock Robyn Hitchcock Yep Roc
49 Aimee Mann Mental Illness Superego
47 Thundercat Drunk Brainfeeder
42 Soul Scratch Pushing Fire Colemine
39 Spoon Hot Thoughts Matador
38 Elbow Little Fictions Concord
39 Slowdive Slowdive Dead Oceans
37 Finn's Motel Jupiter Rex Victory Over Gravity
37 Son Volt Notes of Blue Transmit Sound
36 The XX I See You Young Turks
35 Ha Ha Tonka Heart-Shaped Mountain Bloodshot
34 Tennis Yours Conditionally Mutually Detrimental
33 Blondie Pollinator BMG
32 Alison Krauss Windy City Capitol
32 Hurray for the Riff Raff The Navigator ATO
32 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit The Nashville Sound Southeastern
32 The Black Angels Death Song Partisan
32 The Jesus and Mary Chain Damage and Joy Artificial Plastic
31 Grandaddy Last Place 30th Century
31 Tanika Charles Soul Run Record Kicks
31 Valerie June The Order of Time Concord
30 Chuck Berry CHUCK Dualtone
30 Laura Marling Semper Femina More Alarming
30 Nikki Lane Highway Queen New West
30 Pokey LaFarge Manic Revelations Rounder
30 The Afghan Whigs In Spades Sub Pop
28 Chicano Batman Freedom Is Free ATO
28 The Magnetic Fields 50 Song Memoir Nonesuch
27 Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears Backlash self-released
27 Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever The French Press EP Sub Pop
26 Gene Jackson 1963 Blue Lotus
26 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana ATO/Flightless
26 Queen Ifrica Climb VP
26 Ron Gallo Heavy Meta New West
26 The Shins Heartworms Columbia/Aural Apothecary
25 Cloud Nothings Life without Sound Carpark
25 Diesel Island Diesal Island Euclid
25 Guided by Voices August by Cake self-released
25 Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives Way Out West Superlatone
25 Rhiannon Giddens Freedom Highway Nonesuch
25 Rodney Crowell Close Ties New West
25 The Grooveliner Toby's Basement self-released
25 The Orwells Terrible Human Beings Atlantic/Canvasback
25 Tim O'Brien Where the River Meets the Road Howdy Skies
25 Japandroids Near to the Wild Heart of Life Anti-
24 Jens Lekman Life Will See You Now Secretly Canadian
24 Ryan Adams Prisoner Blue Note
24 The Feelies In Between Bar/None
23 Ibibio Sound Machine Uyai Merge
23 Kendrick Lamar DAMN. TDE/Aftermath/Interscope
23 Little Dragon Season High Loma Vista
23 Substantial The Past Is Always Present in the Future HiPNOTT
23 The Gibson Brothers In the Ground Rounder
23 Various Artists Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle 30th Century/Columbia
23 White Reaper The World's Best American Band Polyvinyl
22 Adam Hucke's Music for Nerds Madam, I'm Adam self-released
22 Craig Finn We All Want the Same Things Partisan
22 Land of Talk Life after Youth Saddle Creek
22 Sylvan Esso What Now Loma Vista
22 Tift Merritt Stitch of the World Yep Roc
22 Bash & Pop Anything Could Happen Fat Possum
21 Big Thief Capacity Saddle Creek
21 Magic City La Vie est Cheré Record Kicks
21 Real Estate In Mind Domino
21 Sampha Process Young Turks
21 Tinariwen Elwan Anti-
20 Caroline Spence Spades and Roses self-released
20 Father John Misty Pure Comedy Sub Pop
20 Flo Morrissey & Matthew E. White Gentlewoman, Ruby Man Glassnote
20 Gorillaz Humanz Warner
20 Parlor Walls Opposites Northern Spy
20 Sacred Paws Strike a Match Rock Action
20 Strand of Oaks Hard Love Dead Oceans
20 Temples Volcano Fat Possum
20 The Como Mamas Move Upstairs Daptone

