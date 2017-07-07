Midyear 2017: KDHX Top Album Spins

Just passed the halfway mark of 2017, we take a look back at the new albums and EPs heard most this year on KDHX. The ever-popular annual St. Louis Blues Society compilation '16 in 16' stands tall by a huge margin featuring St. Louis' latest and hottest blues acts like Gene Jackson, Tommy Halloran, David Dee, Little Rachel, Tom Hall, The Fab Foehners, Sweetie & The Toothaches and plenty of others. Fresh albums from longstanding KDHX staples Chuck Prophet and The New Pornographers tie as the second most-spun records with St. Louis' Beth Bombara close behind. The list goes on with plenty of KDHX staples and new surprises of 2017 keeping the St. Louis airwaves lively. Also be sure to check out all of the DJ-selected Top Tens of 2017 (so far) for more great new releases KDHX DJs are excited to share.
|SPINS
|ARTIST
|ALBUM
|LABEL
|113
|Various Artists
|16 in 16
|St. Louis Blues Society
|60
|Chuck Prophet
|Bobby Fuller Died for Your Sins
|Yep Roc
|60
|The New Pornographers
|Whiteout Conditions
|Concord
|58
|Beth Bombara
|Map & No Direction
|Lemp Electric
|52
|Robyn Hitchcock
|Robyn Hitchcock
|Yep Roc
|49
|Aimee Mann
|Mental Illness
|Superego
|47
|Thundercat
|Drunk
|Brainfeeder
|42
|Soul Scratch
|Pushing Fire
|Colemine
|39
|Spoon
|Hot Thoughts
|Matador
|38
|Elbow
|Little Fictions
|Concord
|39
|Slowdive
|Slowdive
|Dead Oceans
|37
|Finn's Motel
|Jupiter Rex
|Victory Over Gravity
|37
|Son Volt
|Notes of Blue
|Transmit Sound
|36
|The XX
|I See You
|Young Turks
|35
|Ha Ha Tonka
|Heart-Shaped Mountain
|Bloodshot
|34
|Tennis
|Yours Conditionally
|Mutually Detrimental
|33
|Blondie
|Pollinator
|BMG
|32
|Alison Krauss
|Windy City
|Capitol
|32
|Hurray for the Riff Raff
|The Navigator
|ATO
|32
|Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
|The Nashville Sound
|Southeastern
|32
|The Black Angels
|Death Song
|Partisan
|32
|The Jesus and Mary Chain
|Damage and Joy
|Artificial Plastic
|31
|Grandaddy
|Last Place
|30th Century
|31
|Tanika Charles
|Soul Run
|Record Kicks
|31
|Valerie June
|The Order of Time
|Concord
|30
|Chuck Berry
|CHUCK
|Dualtone
|30
|Laura Marling
|Semper Femina
|More Alarming
|30
|Nikki Lane
|Highway Queen
|New West
|30
|Pokey LaFarge
|Manic Revelations
|Rounder
|30
|The Afghan Whigs
|In Spades
|Sub Pop
|28
|Chicano Batman
|Freedom Is Free
|ATO
|28
|The Magnetic Fields
|50 Song Memoir
|Nonesuch
|27
|Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
|Backlash
|self-released
|27
|Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
|The French Press EP
|Sub Pop
|26
|Gene Jackson
|1963
|Blue Lotus
|26
|King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
|Flying Microtonal Banana
|ATO/Flightless
|26
|Queen Ifrica
|Climb
|VP
|26
|Ron Gallo
|Heavy Meta
|New West
|26
|The Shins
|Heartworms
|Columbia/Aural Apothecary
|25
|Cloud Nothings
|Life without Sound
|Carpark
|25
|Diesel Island
|Diesal Island
|Euclid
|25
|Guided by Voices
|August by Cake
|self-released
|25
|Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
|Way Out West
|Superlatone
|25
|Rhiannon Giddens
|Freedom Highway
|Nonesuch
|25
|Rodney Crowell
|Close Ties
|New West
|25
|The Grooveliner
|Toby's Basement
|self-released
|25
|The Orwells
|Terrible Human Beings
|Atlantic/Canvasback
|25
|Tim O'Brien
|Where the River Meets the Road
|Howdy Skies
|25
|Japandroids
|Near to the Wild Heart of Life
|Anti-
|24
|Jens Lekman
|Life Will See You Now
|Secretly Canadian
|24
|Ryan Adams
|Prisoner
|Blue Note
|24
|The Feelies
|In Between
|Bar/None
|23
|Ibibio Sound Machine
|Uyai
|Merge
|23
|Kendrick Lamar
|DAMN.
|TDE/Aftermath/Interscope
|23
|Little Dragon
|Season High
|Loma Vista
|23
|Substantial
|The Past Is Always Present in the Future
|HiPNOTT
|23
|The Gibson Brothers
|In the Ground
|Rounder
|23
|Various Artists
|Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle
|30th Century/Columbia
|23
|White Reaper
|The World's Best American Band
|Polyvinyl
|22
|Adam Hucke's Music for Nerds
|Madam, I'm Adam
|self-released
|22
|Craig Finn
|We All Want the Same Things
|Partisan
|22
|Land of Talk
|Life after Youth
|Saddle Creek
|22
|Sylvan Esso
|What Now
|Loma Vista
|22
|Tift Merritt
|Stitch of the World
|Yep Roc
|22
|Bash & Pop
|Anything Could Happen
|Fat Possum
|21
|Big Thief
|Capacity
|Saddle Creek
|21
|Magic City
|La Vie est Cheré
|Record Kicks
|21
|Real Estate
|In Mind
|Domino
|21
|Sampha
|Process
|Young Turks
|21
|Tinariwen
|Elwan
|Anti-
|20
|Caroline Spence
|Spades and Roses
|self-released
|20
|Father John Misty
|Pure Comedy
|Sub Pop
|20
|Flo Morrissey & Matthew E. White
|Gentlewoman, Ruby Man
|Glassnote
|20
|Gorillaz
|Humanz
|Warner
|20
|Parlor Walls
|Opposites
|Northern Spy
|20
|Sacred Paws
|Strike a Match
|Rock Action
|20
|Strand of Oaks
|Hard Love
|Dead Oceans
|20
|Temples
|Volcano
|Fat Possum
|20
|The Como Mamas
|Move Upstairs
|Daptone