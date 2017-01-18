KDHX Announces Ringtone Competition

Our friends at Hugmonster Sound are developing a KDHX ringtone app for iOS and Android so you can be reminded of your favorite independent, community station every time you get a phone call! But we need your help to capture the sound of KDHX in less than 30 seconds. Is it a little jingle, a sweet guitar riff, hoots of joy? Maybe a fiddle solo or our call letters set to a beautiful harmony? Give it your best shot by sending us your version and the top three audio clips, as determined by online voting, will be made available as KDHX ringtones. The creators of the winning ringtones will have the opportunity to be featured on 88.1 FM during the month of April.