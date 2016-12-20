KDHX DJ Top Tens of 2016

If the Top Album Spins list shows where many DJs agree about the year's best releases, our Top Ten lists show how much every DJ adds the collective knowledge of music shared on KDHX. Sometimes the discoveries our DJs make are belated as we dig back into the past and uncover forgotten favorites or overlooked masterpieces, and sometimes, as here, those discoveries are ahead of their time. For a year burdened with the weight of compounded losses, 2016 was strong in music. Here's over thirty DJs' takes on the ten best releases of the year. Needless to say, each easily could have listed ten or twenty more.

Back Country with Jeff Corbin

Michael Cleveland – Fiddler's Dream (Compass)

Michael Daves – Orchids and Violence (Nonesuch)

Jack Grelle – Got Dressed Up to be Let Down (Big Muddy)

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley – The Country Blues (Compass)

Cody Jinks – I'm Not the Devil (self-released)

Loretta Lynn – Full Circle (Legacy)

Margo Price – Midwest Farmer's Daughter (Third Man)

John Prine – For Better, or Worse (Oh Boy)

The Time Jumpers – Kid Sister (Universal Music)

Dale Watson & His Lone Stars – Live at the Big T Roadhouse (Red House)

Backroads with Stacy

Ben Bedford – The Pilot and The Flying Machine (Waterbug)

case/lang/viers – case/lang/viers (Anti-)

Gina Forsyth – Copper Rooster and Other Tunes and Tales (Waterbug)

Josh Harty – Holding On (self-released)

Michael McDermott – Willow Springs (Pauper Sky)

Lori McKenna – The Bird & The Rifle (Thirty Tigers)

Kelley McRae – The Wayside (self-released)

Madeleine Peyroux – Secular Hymns (Impulse)

Salt of the Earth – Unspoken (self-released)

Lyal Strickland – Preservation (Shedding Dog)

Bittersweet Melody with Allen

Eleanor Friedberger– New View (Frenchkiss) Michael Kiwanuka – love & hate (Polydor) Nada Surf – You Know Who You Are (Barsuk) Pinegrove – Cardinal (Run for Cover) Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor's Guide to Earth (Atlantic) Bent Shapes – Wolves of Want (Slumberland) Dylan Leblanc – Cautionary Tale (Single Lock) Drive-By Truckers – American Band (ATO) The Goon Sax – Up to Anything (Chapter) Western Centuries – Weight of the World (Free Dirt)

Boogie on Down with Hound Dog Brown

Mel Brown & the Homewreckers – Under Yonder: Live at Pop the Gator (Electro-Fi)

The Green McDonough Band – The Green McDonough Band (self-released)

Roland Johnson – Imagine This (Blue Lotus)

Kingdom Brothers, Times Hard (Groove Ready)

John Long – Stand Your Ground (Delta Groove)

Kenny Rice – House Party (Jam Jar)

The Sidney – Street Shakers, Laugh My Weary Blues Away (Big Muddy)

Various Artists – God Don't Never Change: The Songs of Blind Willie Johnson (Alligator)

Various Artists – 15 in 15 (St. Louis Blues Society)

Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne – Jumpin' & Boppin' (Stony Plain)

Bluegrass Breakdown with Walter and Willa Volz

The Spinney Brothers – Living the Dream (Mountain Fever)

Jim & Lynna Woolsey – Heart and Soul, Blood and Bone (self-released)

Kristin Scott Benson – Stringworks (Mountain Home)

The Po' Ramblin' Boys – Back to the Mountains (Randm)

Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike – Small Town Heroes (Bell Buckle)

Special Consensus – Long I Ride (Compass)*

Travers Chandler – Archaic (Patuxent)

Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice – Poor Boy's Pleasure (Mountain Fever)

Lou Reid & Carolina – Rollin' On (KMA)

Mickey Galyean And Cullen's Bridge – My Daddy's Grass (Rebel)

Cure for Pain with Nathaniel Farrell

John Duncan – Bitter Earth (iDeal) Gate – Saturday Night Fever (MIE) dedekind cut ‎– $uccessor (Hospital Productions) The Caretaker – Everywhere at the End of Time (History Always Favors the Winners) Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith ‎– EARS (Western Vinyl) Roy Montgomery – RMHQ: Headquarters (Grapefruit) Gambletron/NaEE RoBErts/Wren Turco – Transparens (Fabrica) øjeRum ‎– Variationer I Mørke (Hornbuckle) M. Geddes Gengras ‎– Interior Architecture (Intercoastal Artists) Angelo Harmsworth – Blush (Phinery)

Down Yonder with Keith Dudding

Balsam Range – Mountain Voodoo (Mountain Home)

Blue Highway – Original Traditional (Rounder)

Bryan Sutton – The More I Learn (Sugar Hill)

Del McCoury Band – Del and Woody (McCoury Music)

Earls of Leicster – Rattle & Roar (Rounder)

Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands – The Hazel & Alice Sessions (High Tone)

Michael Cleveland – Fiddler's Dream (Rounder)

Molsky's Mountain Drifters – Molsky's Mountain Drifters (Tree Frog)

Special Consensus – Long I Ride (Compass)

Town Mountain – Southern Crescent (LoHi)

Volume Five – The Drifter (Mountain Fever)

Elevated Rhymestate with Wil Wander

A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service (Epic)

Drapht – Seven Mirrors (Sony)

Hilltop Hoods – Drinking from The Sun, Walking Under Stars Restrung (Golden Era)

Illphonics – Gone with The Trends (The Record Machine)

L-Fresh, The Lion – Become (Elefant Traks)

LOOPRAT – How Live? (self-released)

Michael Bakktron Bakke – Outdoor Cat (self-released)

Urthboy – The Past Beats Inside Me Like a Second Heartbeat (Elefant Traks)

Watsky – x Infinity (Steel Wool)

Wax Tailor – By Any Beats Necessary (Le Plan/Lab'Oratoire)

Emotional Rescue with Cat Pick

Car Seat Headrest – Teens of Denial (Matador) Cloud Cult – The Seeker (Rebel Group) David Bowie – Blackstar (Columbia) Robert Pollard – Of Course You Are (Fire) Guided by Voices – My Zodiac Companion (self-released) Blackout Balter – Twist and Bend EP (self-released) Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool (XL Recordings) The Dan Ryan – The Dan Ryan LP (Cosmic Dreamer Music) Attic Abasement – Dream News (Father/Daughter Records) The Fade – The Fade EP (self-released)

Feel Like Going Home with Roy Kasten

Mavis Staples – Livin' on a High Note (Anti-) John Paul White – Beulah (Single Lock) Drive-By Truckers – American Band (ATO) The James Hunter Six – Hold On! (Daptone) Steve Gunn – Eyes on the Lines (Matador) Margo Price – Midwest Farmer's Daughter (Third Man) Norah Jones – Day Breaks (Blue Note) Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate (Interscope) Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor's Guide to Earth (Atlantic) Emitt Rhodes – Rainbow Ends (Omnivore)

Folks of the World with Harriet Shanas

Tom Teasley – Eastern Journey (self-released) Vandana Vishwas – Parallels (self-released) Alsarah & the Nubatones – Silt (Wonderwheel) Mariza – Mundo (Nonesuch) Alonzo Spirit Band – And Float Away (Di-Tone Records) Battlefield Band – Beg & Borrow (Temple Records) Baaba Maal – The Traveller (Knitting Factory) La Femme – Mystère (Disque Pointu) Baladino & Fifth House Ensemble – Nedudim (Cedille) Idan Raichel – At the Edge of the Beginning (Cumbancha)

The Freaker's Ball with DJ Swan

ICE – ICY2K (self-released) Hieroglyphic Being – The Discos Of Imhotep (Technicolor) Container – Vegetation (Diagonal) Oranssi Pazuzu – Värähtelijä (Svart) Okkyung Lee / Christian Marclay – Amalgam (Northern Spy) Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Suzanne Cianni – Sunergy (Rvng Intl.) Mikael Seifu – Zelalem (Rvng Intl.) Graham Lambkin – Community (Kye) Jute Gyte – Perdurance (Jeshimoth Entertainment) Paul Jebanasam – Continuum (Subtext)

Gettin' Down to It with Sean Smothers

Allen Toussaint – American Tunes (Nonesuch)

Nick Waterhouse – Never Twice (Innovative Leisure)

Kingdom Brothers – Times Hard (Groove Ready)

Marta Ren & The Groovelvets – Stop Look Listen! (Record Kicks)

Lee Fields & The Expressions – Special Night (Big Crown)

Charles Bradley – Changes (Daptone)

Roland Johnson – Imagine This -– (Blue Lotus)

Durand Jones & The Indications – Durand Jones & The Indications (Colemine)

The Bo-Keys – Heartaches by The Number (Omnivore)

The Relatives – Goodbye World (Luv N' Haight)

Gold Soundz with Chris Bay

American Wrestlers – Goodbye Terrible Youth (Fat Possum)

Car Seat Headrest – Teens of Denial (Matador)

Lucy Dacus – No Burden (Matador)

Lambchop – FLOTUS (Merge)

Little Scream – Cult Following (Merge)

LVL UP – Return to Love (Sub Pop)

Nada Surf – You Know Who You Are (Barsuk)

Angel Olsen – MY WOMAN (Jagjaguwar)

Twin Peaks – Down in Heaven (Grand Jury)

Whitney – Light Upon the Lake (Secretly Canadian)

Hindsight with Matt

Aquitaine – The Transformation (Aquitaine)

The Blessed Isles – Straining Hard Against The Strength of Night (Saint Marie)

Bloodhounds On My Trail – Haunted Isles (Moon Sounds)

Glaciers – Living Right (Strong Dog)

Hideous Towns – Disquiet Living (Lost and Lonesome Recording Co.)

The High Violets -Heroes and Halos (Saint Marie)

The Holiday Crowd – The Holiday Crowd (Shelflife)

Tears Run Rings – In Surges (Deep Space Recordings)

Wild Nothing – Life of Pause (Captured Tracks)

Wray – Hypatia (Communicating Vessels)

Higher Ground with Jim Bruce

Greyhounds – Change of Pace (Ardent) The New Orleans Suspects – Kaleidoscoped (Louisiana Red Hot) Tedeschi Trucks Band – Let Me Get By (Fantasy) Anders Osborne – Spacedust & Ocean Views (Back on Dumaine) Curtis Salgado – The Beautiful Lowdown (Alligator) The Motet – Totem (self-released) The Marcus King Band – The Marcus King Band (Fantasy) Roland Johnson – Imagine This (Blue Lotus) Emily Gimble – Certain Kinda (self-released) Janiva Magness – Love Wins Again (Blue Elm)

Hip City with Chris Lawyer

Charles Bradley – Changes (Dunham)

Lee Fields & The Expressions – Special Night (Big Crown)

Childish Gambino – "Awake, My Love!" (Glassnote Entertainment)

The James Hunter Six – Hold On! (Daptone)

Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate (Interscope)

Jamie Lidell – Building a Beginning (self-released)

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic (Atlantic)

Nick Waterhouse – Never Twice (Innovative Leisure)

Hannah Williams & The Affirmations – Late Nights & Heartbreak (Record Kicks)

Lady Wray – Queen Alone (Big Crown)

The Juke Joint with Doug

Jeremiah Johnson Band – Blues Heart Attack (self-released) Van Morrison – ..It's Too Late To Stop Now...Volumes II, III & V (Legacy/Sony) Kingdom Brothers – Times Hard (Groove Ready Records) Various Artists – The Musical Mojo of Dr. John (Concord) Michael Burks – I'm A Bluesman (self-released) Shaun Murphy – It Won't Stop Raining (self-released) Keb Mo – That Hot Pink Blues Album (Kind of Blue Music) The Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome (Polydor) Toronzo Cannon – The Chicago Way (Alligator) Deb Ryder – Grits, Grease & Tears (self-released)

Juxtaposition with Rob Levy

American Wrestlers – Goodbye Terrible Youth (Fat Possum)

David Bowie – Blackstar (ISO/Columbia)

Car Seat Headrest – Teens of Denial (Matador)

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker (Columbia)

Eagulls – Ullages (Partisan)

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project (Island/Vagrant)

Middle Class Fashion – iii (self-released)

Minor Victories – Minor Victories (Fat Possum)

Angel Olsen – My Woman (Jagjaguar)

Savages – Adore Life (Matador)

The Mixtape with Jason

Jeff Rosenstock – Worry (SideOneDummy) Johnny Foreigner – Mono No Aware (Alcopop!) Diarrhea Planet – Turn to Gold (Infinity Cat) Moby & The Void Pacific Choir – These Systems Are Failing (Mute) American Football – American Football (Polyvinyl) LVL Up – Return to Love (Sub Pop) AJJ – The Bible 2 (SideOneDummy) A Giant Dog – Pile (Merge) Tegan and Sara – Love You to Death (Warner) Aesop Rock – The Impossible Kid (Rhymesayers)

Music at Work with Curt

Black Mountain – IV (Jagjaguwar)

case/lang/veirs – case/lang/veirs (Anti-)

Elizabeth Cook – Exodus of Venus (Agent Love)

DIIV – Is the Is Are (Captured Tracks)

Drive-By Truckers – American Band (ATO)

In Letter Form – Fracture. Repair. Repeat. (Metropolis)

Lydia Loveless – Real (Bloodshot)

Tortoise – The Catastrophist (Thrill Jockey)

The Tragically Hip – Man Machine Poem (Universal)

Waco Brothers – Going Down in History (Bloodshot)

Music from the Hills with John Uhlemann

Dolunay – Our House (Chamsa) Çiğdem Aslan – A Thousand Cranes (Asphalt Tango) Eva Salina – Lemma Lemma: Eva Salina Sings Šaban Bajramović (Vogiton) Turkwaz – Nazar (self-released) Fanfare Ciocârlia – Onwards to Mars! (Asphalt Tango) Apollo's Fire – Sephardic Journey (Avie) Hyderabad B. Siva – Annamayya Sankeerthana Mala (Dhawanie Publications) Kompanía – Rebetika & Smyrnaïka from Athens (self-released) Todor Yankov & Iliana Bozhanova – Sharenia (self-released) Xeni & Zenel Doli – Gëzuar rreth Sofrës (Kastrati)

Musical Merry-Go-Round with Grandfather Stark

Frances England – Explorer of the World (self-released) Brady Rymer & The Little Band That Could – Press Play (Bumblin' Bee) Various Artists – Let All the Children Boogie: A Tribute to David Bowie (Spare the Rock) Justin Roberts – Lemonade (Carpet Square) Lisa Loeb – Feel What U Feel (Amazon) The Okee Dokee Brothers – Saddle Up (self-released) Sugar Free Allstars – Sugar Free Allstars (self-released) Danny Weinkauf – Red Pants Band (self-released) Priscilla Ahn – La La La (self-released) Amy Lee – Dream Too Much (Amazon)

Mystery Train with Tim

Amber Arcades – Fading Lines (Heavenly)

Bombino – Azel (Partisan)

Nick Cave – Skeleton Tree (Bad Seed Ltd.)

Eleanor Friedberger – New View (Frenchkiss)

Goat – Requiem (Sub Pop)

The Handsome Family – Unseen (Loose)

Bob Mould – Patch the Sky (Merge)

Nada Surf – You Know Who You Are (Barsuk)

Russian Circles – Guidance (Sargent House)

Wovenhand – Star Treatment (Sargent House)

Pop! The Beat Bubble Burst with Rich Reese

Allah Las – Calico Review (Mexican Summer)

The Claypool Lennon Delirium – Monolith of Phobos (ATO Records)

Cotton Mather – Death of the Cool (The Star Apple Kingdom)

Golden Fleece – Golden Fleece (self-released)

The Lemon Twigs – Do Hollywood (4AD)

The Monkees – Good Times (Rhino)

The Nines – Alejandro's Visions (T.A.S Gold)

Ray Paul – Whimsicality (Permanent Press)

The Posies – Solid States (Lojinx)

Teenage Fanclub – Here (Merge)

Positive Vibrations as by Professor Skank

Taj Weekes & Adowa – Love, Herb & Reggae (Jatta)

Zion – World Revolution (Lion Roots)

Clinton Fearon – This Morning (Boogie Brown)

Michael Rose – Sidewalk Steppa (Foreign Key)

Takana Zion – Good Life (Soulbeats)

Ziggy Marley – Ziggy Marley (Tuff Gong Worldwide)

Ronnie Davis – Iyacoustic (Skinny Bwoy)

Fantan Mojah – Soul Rasta (Young Veterans)

Pressure – Red Rose (Jalpo)

Black Slate – Peaceful Demonstration (TCD)

Rawthentic with DJ Needles and Cleo Jones

Solange – A Seat at The Table (Columbia) Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love! (Glassnote) King – We Are KING (self-released) Anderson .Paak – Malibu (Steel Wool Records) Kaytranada – 99.9% (XL Recordings) Kendrick Lamar – Untitled Unmastered (Interscope) The Knuckles – Set 1 (self-released) NxWorries – Yes Lawd! (Stones Throw) A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service (Epic) I, CED – What Are We Looking For? (self-released)

Rhythm Highways with East Side Slim

Matt Andersen – Honest Man (True North)

Roland Johnson – Imagine This (Blue Lotus)

Aki Kumar – Aki Goes to Bollywood (Little Village Foundation)

Sugar Ray and the Bluetones – Seeing Is Believing (Severn)

Paul Reddick – Ride the One (Stony Plain)

Eli Paperboy Reed – My Way Home (Yep Roc)

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor's Guide to Earth (Atlantic)

Matthew Skoller – Blues Immigrant (Tongue 'n' Groove)

Wee Willie Walker & The Greaseland All Stars – Live! Notodden Blues Festival (Little Village Foundation)

Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – The Soul Connection (Chico Blues/Pepper Cake)

Rocket 88 with Darren Snow

Karl Blau – Introducing Karl Blau (Raven Marching Band)

Elise Davis – The Token (Make the Kill)

Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love (Glassnote)

Honeyblood – Babes Never Die (Fatcat)

Middle Class Fashion – iii (self-released)

Night Moves – Pennied Days (Domino)

Angel Olsen – My Woman (Jagjaguwar)

Anderson .Paak – Malibu (Steel Wool)

Santigold – 99 Cents (Atlantic)

Whitney – Light upon the Lake (Secretly Canadian)

Rolling Thunder with Ryan Cain

David Bowie – Blackstar (Columbia)

The Claypool Lennon Delerium – Monolith of Phobos (ATO)

E GONE – Advice to Hill Walkers (Deep Water Acres/Sunrise Ocean Bender)

JuJu – JuJu (Sunrise Ocean Bender)

Metallica – Hardwired... To Self Destruct (Blackened)

Mythic Sunship – Ouroboros (El Paraiso)

Neurosis – Fires Within Fires (Neurot)

Our Solar System – In Time (Beyond Beyond is Beyond)

Riverside – Eye of the Soundscape (InsideOut)

Devin Townsend Project – Transcendence (InsideOut)

Steam-Powered Radio with Kelly Wells

Michael Daves – Orchids and Violence (Nonesuch)

Earls of Leicester – Rattle & Roar (Rounder)

Dori Freeman – Dori Freeman (Free Dirt)

Hubby Jenkins – Hubby Jenkins (self-released)

Kaia Kater – Nine Pin (Mavens)

Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms – Innocent Road (self-released)

Sidney Street Shakers – Laugh My Blues Away (Big Muddy)

Southwest Watson Sweethearts – Endless Horizon (Big Muddy)

The Devil Makes Three – Redemption and Ruin (New West)

Eli West – The Both (self-released)

Songwriters Showcase with Ed

Blackie & The Rodeo Kings – Kings and Kings (File Under: Music)

Blue Rodeo – 1000 Arms (Telesoul)

Reagan Boggs – Empty Glasses (Reckless Bess)

Robbie Fulks – Upland Stories (Bloodshot)

Terri Hendrix – Love You Strong Project 5.1 (Wilory)

Paul Kelly & Charlie Owen – Death's Dateless Night (Cooking Vinyl)

John McEuen & Friends – Roots Music: Made in Brooklyn (Chesky)

Lori McKenna – The Bird & The Rifle (Thirty Tigers)

Scott Nolan – Silverhill (Transister 66)

Various Artists – Highway Prayer: A Tribute to Adam Carroll (Eight 30)

Sound Salvation with Steve Pick

Against Me! – Shape Shift with Me (Total Treble)

David Bowie – Blackstar (ISO/Columbia)

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker (Columbia)

Bob Dylan – Fallen Angels (Columbia)

Lemon Twigs – Do Hollywood (4AD)

Pretenders – Alone (BMG)

Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome (Polydor)

Paul Simon – Stranger to Stranger (Concord)

A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service (Epic)

Butch Walker – Stay Gold (Dangerbird)

Space Parlour with Nick Acquisto

Car Seat Headrest – Teens of Denial (Matador) Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – A Man Alive (Ribbon) David Bowie – Blackstar (Columbia) Savages – Adore Life (Matador) Tele Novella – House of Souls (Yellow Year) Angel Olsen – My Woman (Jagjaguwar) Wolf People – Ruins (Jagjaguwar) The Minders – Into the River (self-released) Klaus Johann Grobe – Spagat der Liebe (Trouble in Mind) case/lang/veirs – case/lang/veirs (Anti-)

Uncontrollable Urge with bobEE Sweet

Descendents – Hypercaffium Spazzinate (Epitaph)

Dressy Bessy – Kingsized (Yep Roc)

The Pack A.D. – Positive Thinking (Cadence)

The Julie Ruin – Hit Reset (Hardly Art)

David Bowie – Blackstar (ISO Records)

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression (Loma Vista)

Middle Class Fashion – III (self-released)

Brian Andrew Marek – "Drowner" (Rubberstamp)

Deerhoof – The Magic (Polyvinyl)

Mick Harvey – Delirium Tremens (Mute)

Time Warp Radio with Mark Hyken

Aquatine – Transformation (self-released)

Bradford – You're Doing It Wrong (self-released)

Forest Field – Lonely Desert (Rock Company)

Keeping Still – The Freedom Cage (self-released)

Keokuk – Keokuk (self-released)

King Krimsom – Radical Action to Unhold The Seat of The Monkey Mind (DGM)

Pink Floyd – The Early Years: 1965-1972 (Columbia)

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool (XL Recordings)

Santana – Santana IV (self-released)

Doug Tuttle – It Calls on Me (Trouble in Mind)

Universal Default with Brian

Jeffry Astin – Bhsaaveaegi (Elestial Sound)

Olivia Block – Dissolution (Glistening Examples)

Chris Corsano & Massimo Pupillo – Via Combusta (Trost)

Roberto De Simone & Nuova Compagnia Di Canto Popolaire – II° Coro Delle Lavandaie (Archeo)*

Kit Downes & Tom Challenger – Vyamanikal (Slip)

Lotto – Elite Feline (Instant Classic)

Peymont – Cibernetica (Intervallo)*

Derek Piotr – Drono (LINE)

Prima Materia – Prima Materia Box Set (Die Schachtel)*

AF Ursin – Aura Legato (Blackest Ever Black)*

Wax Lyrical with Caron House

Andrew Bird – Are You Serious (self-released)

Bleached – Welcome the Worms (Dead Oceans)

case/lang/veirs – case/lang/veirs (Anti-)

Margaret Glaspy – Emotions and Math (ATO)

Cass McCombs – Mangy Love (Anti-)

Middle Class Fashion – iii (self-released)

Mount Moriah – How to Dance (Merge)

Seratones – Get Gone (Fat Possum)

Thao & the Get Down Stay Down – A Man Alive (Ribbon Music)

Adia Victoria – Beyond the Bloodhounds (Atlantic)

* indicates reissue