KDHX Top Local Spins of 2016

We always champion numerous local bands and artists on our airwaves, but 2016 marks the first time a compilation of local artists has been the most-spun album of the year. The St. Louis Blues Society's second annual compilation of its kind, features some of the best new blues coming out of the city, including Marquise Knox, Renee Smith, Rum Drum Ramblers and twelve others who contributed new recordings that have gotten a lot of attention here. It's with pleasure we announce its position at the top of the list. Read more about the release and what KDHX DJs had to say about it's representation of the city's blues scene in Bob Baugh's article, "'15 in 15' at the top of the charts for KDHX in 2016."

Other showings of note include St. Louis' Middle Class Fashion, who surprised us with an electronic indie-pop album that we couldn't stop spinning, but their new album iii isn't the band's first release to rank high on a KDHX year-end lists. And longtime St. Louis soulman Roland Johnson took a big leap forward with his stellar first album of originals, Imagine This. Guitarist, songwriter and producer Paul Niehaus was not only heavily involved with Johnson's album, but also recorded all of the new songs on the local 15 in 15 compilation. Relatively later in the year releases have also made a strong showing in only a little time, including Aquitaine's Transformation and Sidney Street Shakers' Laugh My Weary Blues Away as well as Goodbye Terrible Youth from American Wrestlers.

Browse the Top Local Spins below and you'll recognize many of the names from our Top Album Spins of 2016, which includes artists from all over. But dig into any entry on this list and you may come across a new St. Louis favorite.

 

SPINS ARTIST ALBUM LABEL
159 Various Artists 15 in 15 St. Louis Blues Society
99 Middle Class Fashion iii self-released
71 Roland Johnson Imagine This Blue Lotus
57 Sleepy Kitty Flux EP Euclid
50 Cave States True Life Undertow
47 The Green McDonough Band The Green McDonough Band self-released
43 The Vondrukes On This Ride Together Single Street
40 The Fade The Fade - EP self-released
36 Kenny Rice House Party Jam Jar
36 Kingdom Brothers Times Hard Groove Ready
35 Southwest Watson Sweethearts Endless Horizon Big Muddy
34 Brothers Lazaroff Dangerous Times self-released
34 The Aching Hearts Tell It To Me self-released
33 Aquitaine Transformation self-released
29 Kip Loui The Hill Recordings with JJ Loui self-released
28 Brian Andrew Marek "Drowner" Rubberstamp
28 Jeremiah Johnson Band Blues Heart Attack Connor Ray Music
28 Mvstermind Cusp MM
25 American Wrestlers Goodbye Terrible Youth Fat Possum
25 Illphonics Gone with the Trends The Record Machine
25 Jon Valley Pacific Communication Fervid Seed
24 Jack Grelle Got Dressed Up to Be Let Down Big Muddy
24 Whoa Thunder Hop to It - EP self-released
22 The Trophy Mules Sunset Collapse - EP self-released
22 Town Mountain Southern Crescent Lohi
21 Ivas John Good Days a Comin' Right Side Up
21 Kevin Bowers Nova self-released
 20 Letter to Memphis Come on Home self-released
20  Rev. Sekou & the Holy Ghost The Revolution Has Come Elevate
20 The Educated Guess Another Educated Guess self-released
19 Accelerando Accelerando! self-released
17 The Grooveliner The Grooveliner - EP Sweater
17 The Harmans In the Time That You Gave Me self-released
17 The People's Songs from the Chicken Shack self-released
16 Keokuk Keokuk self-released
16 Miss Molly Simms Borrowed or Sold - EP self-released
16 Old Salt Union Cut and Run - EP self-released

