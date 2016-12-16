KDHX Top Album Spins of 2016

The tumultuous year of 2016 is drawing to a close. Despite the many musical greats we've lost, let's take a look at some of the great new releases that have come to be in 2016. These are the new albums and EPs that KDHX DJs have collectively been excited enough to spin on-air again and again throughout the year.

Browse the full list and check out the KDHX Top Local Spins and KDHX DJ Top Ten lists for more KDHX favorites of 2016.