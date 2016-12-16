Listen Live

KDHX Top Album Spins of 2016

The tumultuous year of 2016 is drawing to a close. Despite the many musical greats we've lost, let's take a look at some of the great new releases that have come to be in 2016. These are the new albums and EPs that KDHX DJs have collectively been excited enough to spin on-air again and again throughout the year. 

Browse the full list and check out the KDHX Top Local Spins and KDHX DJ Top Ten lists for more KDHX favorites of 2016. 

  SPINS   ARTIST ALBUM LABEL
159 Various Artists 15 in 15 St. Louis Blues Society
102 The James Hunter Six Hold On! Daptone
99 Middle Class Fashion iii self-released
96 Car Seat Headrest Teens of Denial Matador
88 Charles Bradley Changes Dunham
73 David Bowie Blackstar Columbia
71 Margo Price Midwest Farmer's Daughter Third Man
71 Roland Johnson Imagine This Blue Lotus
66 Eleanor Friedberger New View Frenchkiss
63 Thao & The Get Down Stay Down A Man Alive Ribbon Music
61 case/lang/veirs case/lang/veirs Anti-
60 Michael Kiwanuka Love & Hate Interscope
57 Sleepy Kitty Flux EP Euclid
57 The Monkees Good Times! Rhino
54 Bob Mould Patch the Sky Merge
52 Angel Olsen My Woman Jagjaguwar
52 Nada Surf You Know Who You Are Barsuk
51 Mavis Staples Livin' On a High Note Anti-
51 Radiohead A Moon Shaped Pool XL
50 Cave States True Life Undertow
50 De la Soul and the Anonymous Nobody... A.O.I., LLC
49 Andrew Bird Are You Serious Concord / Loma Vista
49 Sturgill Simpson A Sailor's Guide to Earth Atlantic
43 Santigold 99 Cents Downtown
47 The Green McDonough Band The Green McDonough Band self-released
46 Iggy Pop Post Pop Depression Loma Vista
45 Nick Waterhouse Never Twice Innovative Leisure
43 Mount Moriah How to Dance Merge
43 Quilt Plaza Mexican Summer
43 Robbie Fulks Upland Stories Bloodshot
43 The Vondrukes On This Ride Together Single Street
42 Savages Adore Life Matador
42 Various Artists God Don't Never Change: The Songs of Blind Willie Johnson Alligator
41 The Julie Ruin Hit Reset Hardly Art
40 Tedeschi Trucks Band Let Me Get By Fantasy
40 The Fade The Fade - EP self-released
39 Loretta Lynn Full Circle Legacy
38 Kristin Kontrol X-Communicate Sub Pop
37 Wild Nothing Life of Pause Captured Tracks
36 Bonnie Raitt Dig In Deep Red Wing
36 Kenny Rice House Party Jam Jar
36 Kingdom Brothers Times Hard Groove Ready
35 Lydia Loveless Real Bloodshot
35 Mayer Hawthorne Man About Town Vagrant
35 Southwest Watson Sweethearts Endless Horizon Big Muddy
35 The Bo-Keys Heartaches by the Number Omnivore
34 Brothers Lazaroff Dangerous Times self-released
34 M. Ward More Rain Merge
34 PJ Harvey The Hope Six Demolition Project Vagrant / Island
34 The Aching Hearts Tell It To Me self-released
34 Wilco Schmilco Anti-
33 Aquitaine The Transformation self-released
33 DIIV Is the Is Are Captured Tracks
33 Dr. Dog The Psychedelic Swamp Anti-
33 Paul Simon Stranger to Stranger Concord
33 The Jayhawks Paging Mr. Proust Thirty Tigers
32 Bleached Welcome to Worms Dead Oceans/Hostess
32 Dressy Bessy Kingsized  Yep Roc
32 Leonard Cohen You Want It Darker Columbia
32 M83 Junk Mute
31 DJ Shadow The Mountain Will Fall Mass Appeal
31 Teeanage Fanclub Here Merge
30 Big Thief Masterpiece Saddle Creek
30 Wussy Forever Sounds Shake It
29 Band of Horses Why Are You OK Insterscope
29 Kip Loui The Hill Recordings with JJ Loui self-released
29 Marta Ren & the Groovelvets Stop, Look, Listen Record Kicks
29 The Cactus Blossoms You're Dreaming Red House
29 Various Artists Day of the Dead 4AD
29 Whitney Light Upon the Lake Secretly Canadian
28 Allen Toussaint American Tunes Nonesuch
28 Anderson .Paak Malibu Steel Wool Entertainment
28 Brian Andrew Marek "Drowner" Rubberstamp
28 Drive-by Truckers American Band ATO
28 Eli "Paperboy" Reed My Way Home Yep Roc
28 Jeremiah Johnson Band Blues Heart Attack  Connor Ray Music
28 Mvstermind Cusp MM
28 Night Beats Who Sold My Generation Heavenly
28  Buddy Miller & Friends Cayamo Sessions At Sea New West
28 Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings Miss Sharon Jones! (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Daptone
28 Villagers Where Have You Been All My Life? Domino
27 Allah-Las Calico Review Mexican Summer
27 Carrie Rodriguez Lola  Luz Records
27 Chairlift Moth Columbia
27 Cloud Cult The Seeker Rebel Group
27 Curtis Salgado The Beautiful Lowdown Alligator
27 Danny Brown  Atrocity Exhibition Warp
27 Minor Victories Minor Victories Fat Possum
27 Sam Bush Storyman Sugar Hill
27 The Earls of Leicester Rattle & Roar Rounder
27 Peter Wolf A Cure for Loneliness Concord
27 The Suffers The Suffers Rhyme & Reason
26 Deerhoof The Magic Polyvinyl
26 Dinosaur Jr. Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not Jagjaguwar/Hostess
26 Frightened Rabbit Painting of a Panic Attack Atlantic
25 American Wrestlers Goodbye Terrible Youth Fat Possum
25 Illphonics Gone with the Trends The Record Machine
25  Jon Valley Pacific Communication Fervid Seed
25 Karl Blau Introducing Karl Blau Raven Marching Band
25 Ladyhawke Wild Things Polyvinyl
25 Laura Gibson Empire Builder Barsuk
25 Parker Millsap The Very Last Day Okrahoma
25 Zion World Revolution Lion Roots

