KDHX Top Album Spins of 2016

The tumultuous year of 2016 is drawing to a close. Despite the many musical greats we've lost, let's take a look at some of the great new releases that have come to be in 2016. These are the new albums and EPs that KDHX DJs have collectively been excited enough to spin on-air again and again throughout the year.
|SPINS
|ARTIST
|ALBUM
|LABEL
|159
|Various Artists
|15 in 15
|St. Louis Blues Society
|102
|The James Hunter Six
|Hold On!
|Daptone
|99
|Middle Class Fashion
|iii
|self-released
|96
|Car Seat Headrest
|Teens of Denial
|Matador
|88
|Charles Bradley
|Changes
|Dunham
|73
|David Bowie
|Blackstar
|Columbia
|71
|Margo Price
|Midwest Farmer's Daughter
|Third Man
|71
|Roland Johnson
|Imagine This
|Blue Lotus
|66
|Eleanor Friedberger
|New View
|Frenchkiss
|63
|Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
|A Man Alive
|Ribbon Music
|61
|case/lang/veirs
|case/lang/veirs
|Anti-
|60
|Michael Kiwanuka
|Love & Hate
|Interscope
|57
|Sleepy Kitty
|Flux EP
|Euclid
|57
|The Monkees
|Good Times!
|Rhino
|54
|Bob Mould
|Patch the Sky
|Merge
|52
|Angel Olsen
|My Woman
|Jagjaguwar
|52
|Nada Surf
|You Know Who You Are
|Barsuk
|51
|Mavis Staples
|Livin' On a High Note
|Anti-
|51
|Radiohead
|A Moon Shaped Pool
|XL
|50
|Cave States
|True Life
|Undertow
|50
|De la Soul
|and the Anonymous Nobody...
|A.O.I., LLC
|49
|Andrew Bird
|Are You Serious
|Concord / Loma Vista
|49
|Sturgill Simpson
|A Sailor's Guide to Earth
|Atlantic
|43
|Santigold
|99 Cents
|Downtown
|47
|The Green McDonough Band
|The Green McDonough Band
|self-released
|46
|Iggy Pop
|Post Pop Depression
|Loma Vista
|45
|Nick Waterhouse
|Never Twice
|Innovative Leisure
|43
|Mount Moriah
|How to Dance
|Merge
|43
|Quilt
|Plaza
|Mexican Summer
|43
|Robbie Fulks
|Upland Stories
|Bloodshot
|43
|The Vondrukes
|On This Ride Together
|Single Street
|42
|Savages
|Adore Life
|Matador
|42
|Various Artists
|God Don't Never Change: The Songs of Blind Willie Johnson
|Alligator
|41
|The Julie Ruin
|Hit Reset
|Hardly Art
|40
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|Let Me Get By
|Fantasy
|40
|The Fade
|The Fade - EP
|self-released
|39
|Loretta Lynn
|Full Circle
|Legacy
|38
|Kristin Kontrol
|X-Communicate
|Sub Pop
|37
|Wild Nothing
|Life of Pause
|Captured Tracks
|36
|Bonnie Raitt
|Dig In Deep
|Red Wing
|36
|Kenny Rice
|House Party
|Jam Jar
|36
|Kingdom Brothers
|Times Hard
|Groove Ready
|35
|Lydia Loveless
|Real
|Bloodshot
|35
|Mayer Hawthorne
|Man About Town
|Vagrant
|35
|Southwest Watson Sweethearts
|Endless Horizon
|Big Muddy
|35
|The Bo-Keys
|Heartaches by the Number
|Omnivore
|34
|Brothers Lazaroff
|Dangerous Times
|self-released
|34
|M. Ward
|More Rain
|Merge
|34
|PJ Harvey
|The Hope Six Demolition Project
|Vagrant / Island
|34
|The Aching Hearts
|Tell It To Me
|self-released
|34
|Wilco
|Schmilco
|Anti-
|33
|Aquitaine
|The Transformation
|self-released
|33
|DIIV
|Is the Is Are
|Captured Tracks
|33
|Dr. Dog
|The Psychedelic Swamp
|Anti-
|33
|Paul Simon
|Stranger to Stranger
|Concord
|33
|The Jayhawks
|Paging Mr. Proust
|Thirty Tigers
|32
|Bleached
|Welcome to Worms
|Dead Oceans/Hostess
|32
|Dressy Bessy
|Kingsized
|Yep Roc
|32
|Leonard Cohen
|You Want It Darker
|Columbia
|32
|M83
|Junk
|Mute
|31
|DJ Shadow
|The Mountain Will Fall
|Mass Appeal
|31
|Teeanage Fanclub
|Here
|Merge
|30
|Big Thief
|Masterpiece
|Saddle Creek
|30
|Wussy
|Forever Sounds
|Shake It
|29
|Band of Horses
|Why Are You OK
|Insterscope
|29
|Kip Loui
|The Hill Recordings with JJ Loui
|self-released
|29
|Marta Ren & the Groovelvets
|Stop, Look, Listen
|Record Kicks
|29
|The Cactus Blossoms
|You're Dreaming
|Red House
|29
|Various Artists
|Day of the Dead
|4AD
|29
|Whitney
|Light Upon the Lake
|Secretly Canadian
|28
|Allen Toussaint
|American Tunes
|Nonesuch
|28
|Anderson .Paak
|Malibu
|Steel Wool Entertainment
|28
|Brian Andrew Marek
|"Drowner"
|Rubberstamp
|28
|Drive-by Truckers
|American Band
|ATO
|28
|Eli "Paperboy" Reed
|My Way Home
|Yep Roc
|28
|Jeremiah Johnson Band
|Blues Heart Attack
|Connor Ray Music
|28
|Mvstermind
|Cusp
|MM
|28
|Night Beats
|Who Sold My Generation
|Heavenly
|28
|Buddy Miller & Friends
|Cayamo Sessions At Sea
|New West
|28
|Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
|Miss Sharon Jones! (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Daptone
|28
|Villagers
|Where Have You Been All My Life?
|Domino
|27
|Allah-Las
|Calico Review
|Mexican Summer
|27
|Carrie Rodriguez
|Lola
|Luz Records
|27
|Chairlift
|Moth
|Columbia
|27
|Cloud Cult
|The Seeker
|Rebel Group
|27
|Curtis Salgado
|The Beautiful Lowdown
|Alligator
|27
|Danny Brown
|Atrocity Exhibition
|Warp
|27
|Minor Victories
|Minor Victories
|Fat Possum
|27
|Sam Bush
|Storyman
|Sugar Hill
|27
|The Earls of Leicester
|Rattle & Roar
|Rounder
|27
|Peter Wolf
|A Cure for Loneliness
|Concord
|27
|The Suffers
|The Suffers
|Rhyme & Reason
|26
|Deerhoof
|The Magic
|Polyvinyl
|26
|Dinosaur Jr.
|Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not
|Jagjaguwar/Hostess
|26
|Frightened Rabbit
|Painting of a Panic Attack
|Atlantic
|25
|American Wrestlers
|Goodbye Terrible Youth
|Fat Possum
|25
|Illphonics
|Gone with the Trends
|The Record Machine
|25
|Jon Valley
|Pacific Communication
|Fervid Seed
|25
|Karl Blau
|Introducing Karl Blau
|Raven Marching Band
|25
|Ladyhawke
|Wild Things
|Polyvinyl
|25
|Laura Gibson
|Empire Builder
|Barsuk
|25
|Parker Millsap
|The Very Last Day
|Okrahoma
|25
|Zion
|World Revolution
|Lion Roots